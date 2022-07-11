Sister Valdez
Sister Maria Luisa Valdez thanks the community.

 PHOTO Elizabeth Mayoral Corpus

IMPERIAL — The Imperial Valley Food Bank and its board of directors honored Sister Maria Luisa Valdez, community leader, with a farewell luncheon Friday as she prepared to spend the remainder of her retirement at the Mother House of Our Lady of Victory Missionary Sisters convent in Indiana.

Sister Valdez Farewell Luncheon
Imperial Valley Food Bank staff and community members honor Sister Maria Luisa Valdez as she prepares to spend the remainder of her retirement at the Mother House of Our Lady of Victory Missionary Sisters convent in Indiana.

"There are not enough words to say thank you," Valdez said.

Sister Valdez with IV Food Bank staff
Sister Maria Luisa Valdez, community leader, greets Imperial Valley Food Bank staff during a luncheon in her honor on Friday at the agency's Rabobank Center at 486 W. Aten Road in Imperial.
Sara Griffen
Sara Griffen, executive director of the Imperial Valley Food Bank, recalls  Sister Maria Luisa Valdez's actions are a reminder of the organization's mission. 

