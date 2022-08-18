IV Food Bank, Quechan Indian Tribe supply food boxes to Winterhaven families

The IV Food Bank attended an emergency distribution on Tuesday to help Winterhaven families at the Paradise Casino parking lot. 

 PHOTO Taken from IV Food Bank Instagram

YUMA, AZ — The Imperial Valley Food Bank's staff solidarized with Quechan Indian Tribe to supply those affected with food boxes. The agency attended an emergency distribution on Tuesday at the Paradise Casino parking lot. Due to the severe climate, Winterhaven families remained under power and since the outage, they were able to pick up food and produce during the event. The IV Food Bank thanked staff and volunteers for their support during this distribution.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.