YUMA, AZ — The Imperial Valley Food Bank's staff solidarized with Quechan Indian Tribe to supply those affected with food boxes. The agency attended an emergency distribution on Tuesday at the Paradise Casino parking lot. Due to the severe climate, Winterhaven families remained under power and since the outage, they were able to pick up food and produce during the event. The IV Food Bank thanked staff and volunteers for their support during this distribution.
IV Food Bank, Quechan Indian Tribe supply food boxes to Winterhaven families
- By ELIZABETH MAYORAL CORPUS Staff Writer
