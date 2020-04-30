IV Food Bank serves 356 families during drive-thru event

Approximately 250 vehicles lined up to receive free food packages during Imperial Valley Food Bank’s drive-thru food distribution event on Monday in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

IMPERIAL — More than 300 local families received free food packages Monday during Imperial Valley Food Bank’s drive-thru food distribution event.

The event was held between 3 and 4 p.m. in the north parking lot of the IV Fairgrounds here.

Army National Guard soldiers place food packages into a guest’s vehicle during Imperial Valley Food Bank’s drive-thru food distribution event on Monday in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
