IV Food Bank - Harvest Bowl
PHOTO Courtesy

IMPERIAL – On October 8, SDSU IV Rollie Carrillo Quad will receive more than 300 attendees for the annual IV Food Bank Harvest Bowl.

According to Sara Griffen, executive director of the IV Food Bank, this would be the 11th edition of the event, which has the goal of collecting funds to help fight hunger in the region.

