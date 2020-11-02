IV HIGH - IVROP Eagles Nest meetings move to Zoom

ADOBESTOCK PHOTO

 Вадим Пастух - stock.adobe.com

Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program in El Centro has moved their Eagle’s Nest parent meetings to Zoom virtual meetings to help keep families informed during distance learning.

These meetings are in a collaboration with Southwest High School, this year being their third year together, as well as collaborating with Central Union High School and Brawley Union High School in the past years.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.