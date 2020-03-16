IV HIGH: Letterman jackets tell students’ stories

Mady Jungers, 17, shows off her patches during school on a fantastic Friday at Southwest High School. PHOTO JOCELYN LAWSON

As the cold weather rolls around each year, students from every high school across the nation wear what is essentially a token of all their high school memories and accomplishments.

The letterman jacket is a representation of the many triumphs students have achieved throughout their four years of high school. Students earn patches for their letterman jackets when they accomplish anything from a varsity sport to outstanding academics.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.