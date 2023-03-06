IV HIGH: Local scholarships as a resource for college students

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The Imperial County Office of Education (ICOE), through the website FindYourPath.org, offers a variety of scholarships, that help students pay for tuition or significantly reduce the cost of education, according to the website.
The website lists 14 scholarships are currently open to receive applications, among them include the Imperial Valley Vegetable Growers Association, Association of California School Administrators Region 18, Imperial Valley Charter Scholarship, MANÁ de Imperial Valley Scholarship, Imperial Valley PEO Reciprocity Scholarship, American Business Women's Association Scholarship, ICOE Foundation for Education Scholarship, EDCF 2023 Locher Agricultural Scholarship – Imperial County, Claddagh Club The Imperial Valley Irish American Club Educational Scholarship 2023, Region 18 Association of California School Administrators San Diego County School Boards Association Student Scholarship, Imperial Valley Regional Occupation Program (IVROP) Foundation Scholarship, The Pastel Society of the West Coast Art Scholarship, Anderson Family Foundation Community Service Scholarship, Associated Calexico Teachers (ACT) 2023 Scholarship, and Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) Scholarship Program.
