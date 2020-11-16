IV HIGH: Orchestra performances go virtual

The sound of music surrounds the room, and melodies and harmonies synchronize to create magic that flows into your ears from instruments of different strings, and sizes. You take your seat in anticipation of an evening of music, but now that seat is your living room couch instead of in a theater.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no live performances from the Southwest High School orchestras this year. However, with help from advanced technology, students will be able to perform virtually and have an opportunity to be heard.

