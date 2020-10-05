IV HIGH: SAVAPA Dance struts through distance learning

Susanna Arambula, 16, stretches in front of her screen during a virtual SAVAPA dance class in her bedroom due to distance learning. PHOTO LORENA AHUMADA

The Southwest Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts dance program has dancers practice on group video calls due to the COVID-19 restrictions and distance learning.

Jessica Brooks is the Southwest High School Dance physical education teacher and the instructor for SAVAPA’s dance program. She had years of dance experience before she became a dance teacher for the performing arts program, but she said this is the first time she has taught classes where each student is in their own home.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.