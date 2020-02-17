The Southwest Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts is journeying to Emerald City in its production of “The Wizard of Oz,” Feb. 21 through 23.

Every two years, the arts at Southwest come together to perform a musical. Many of the parts combine dancing, acting and singing, so SAVAPA students from any discipline can participate.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.