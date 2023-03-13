EL CENTRO – The Southwest High School Mariachi class shared their excitement and expectations on the upcoming workshops with Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández on March 24, and performance on  March 25 at Jimmie Cannon Theatre. 

"Learn more about how to play the violin."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.