IV HIGH: Valley youths encourage others to vote

ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

 vesperstock - stock.adobe.com

The presidential election is coming up on Nov. 3. As we get closer to Election Day, a variety of people from all over are encouraging others to vote, especially young people who have not voted before.

Edward Tamayo teaches history at Southwest High School, and he has taught all the different ways of voting and why it has been important.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.