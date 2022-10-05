IV Wellness Foundation

EL CENTRO – The Imperial Valley Wellness Foundation announced that 16 nonprofits were selected to receive a one-year 2022 Mission Support grant.

According to a press release sent on Tuesday, the nonprofits included Boys and Girls Clubs of Imperial Valley, Calexico Wellness Center, Calipatria Police Activities League, Inc. (Best S.T.E.P. Forward), Cancer Resource Center of the Desert, Clinicas de Salud del Pueblo, Inc. (Innercare), Cody’s Closet, El Centro Police Athletic League, Imperial County Office of Education Foundation (Foundation for Education), Imperial Valley Community Foundation, Imperial Valley LGBTQ Resource Center, Imperial Valley ROP Community Foundation, Lifted Up Living, Inc, Neighborhood House of Calexico, Proyecto Heber, The Campanile Foundation (SDSU Imperial Valley), and Westmorland Community Presbyterian Church (Westmorland Food Pantry).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.