Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
EL CENTRO – The Imperial Valley Wellness Foundation announced that 16 nonprofits were selected to receive a one-year 2022 Mission Support grant.
According to a press release sent on Tuesday, the nonprofits included Boys and Girls Clubs of Imperial Valley, Calexico Wellness Center, Calipatria Police Activities League, Inc. (Best S.T.E.P. Forward), Cancer Resource Center of the Desert, Clinicas de Salud del Pueblo, Inc. (Innercare), Cody’s Closet, El Centro Police Athletic League, Imperial County Office of Education Foundation (Foundation for Education), Imperial Valley Community Foundation, Imperial Valley LGBTQ Resource Center, Imperial Valley ROP Community Foundation, Lifted Up Living, Inc, Neighborhood House of Calexico, Proyecto Heber, The Campanile Foundation (SDSU Imperial Valley), and Westmorland Community Presbyterian Church (Westmorland Food Pantry).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.