IMPERIAL – The COVID-19 alternative care site in the gym of Imperial Valley College has been taken out of operation, the college and the Imperial County Public Health Department announced Wednesday in a joint release.

The site was established this spring to help relieve the impact of the county’s COVID-19 surge on local hospitals. The release said the site has transitioned to “warm” status, and a limited amount of equipment will remain through December in case there is a need to reopen the facility.

