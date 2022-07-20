Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
The Associated Students Government announced junior senator elections on Monday. Elizabeth Espinoza, Communications and Governmental Relations officer at IVC, mentioned that junior senators, in addition to advocacy and representation, assist in creating a campus life college experience.
IMPERIAL – The Associated Students Government from Imperial Valley College announced the junior senator elections on Monday, where seven seats are available for this position.
Junior senators attend weekly ASG business meetings and represent the IVC student body from the local to national level. In addition to advocacy and representation, they assist in creating a campus life college experience.
