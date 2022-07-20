IVC ASG announced seven junior senator seats available for election
The Associated Students Government announced junior senator elections on Monday. Elizabeth Espinoza, Communications and Governmental Relations officer at IVC, mentioned that junior senators, in addition to advocacy and representation, they assist in creating a campus life college experience. 

 PHOTO By Elizabeth Mayoral Corpus

IMPERIAL – The Associated Students Government from Imperial Valley College announced the junior senator elections on Monday, where seven seats are available for this position.

Junior senators attend weekly ASG business meetings and represent the IVC student body from the local to national level. In addition to advocacy and representation, they assist in creating a campus life college experience.

