IVC ASG seeks artists to showcase art on Hispanic Heritage Night
IVC ASG is looking for interested artists in displaying their art at the Hispanic Heritage Night Celebration on September 30 at the Student Affairs Lawn.

 PHOTO by Elizabeth Mayoral Corpus

IMPERIAL – The Imperial Valley College Associated Students Government will hold a Hispanic Heritage Night event on September 30 at 6 p.m. at the Student Affairs Lawn.

They currently seeking artists wishing to showcase their art at the event. The deadline for submittal is September 28 at 4 p.m. at the Student Affairs Office. ASG added that art may be anything related to Hispanic Heritage. For more information or questions, send an email to asgpres@imperial.edu

