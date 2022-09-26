IVC ASG seeks artists to showcase art on Hispanic Heritage Night

IMPERIAL – The Imperial Valley College Associated Students Government will hold a Hispanic Heritage Night event on September 30 at 6 p.m. at the Student Affairs Lawn.
They currently seeking artists wishing to showcase their art at the event. The deadline for submittal is September 28 at 4 p.m. at the Student Affairs Office. ASG added that art may be anything related to Hispanic Heritage. For more information or questions, send an email to asgpres@imperial.edu
