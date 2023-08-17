IVC begins classes amid major award celebration

IVC Superintendent/President Dr. Lennor Johnson (center left, holding belt) greets a staff member during the Employee Convocation and simultaneous Aspen award celebration, on Friday, August 11, in Imperial. At the podium is Erin Gruwell, keynote speaker for the event, who is an acclaimed author, teacher, social justice activist and founder of the Freedom Writers Foundation. PHOTO COURTESY IMPERIAL VALLEY COLLEGE
IMPERIAL – Imperial Valley College welcomed students for fall classes Monday, entering the 2023-24 academic year still basking in the recognition it received this Spring as co-recipient of the 2023 Aspen Award, a national designation that marked IVC as the No. 1 community college in the United States, according to a press release from Imperial Valley College.
“I am thrilled to share in the excitement of the upcoming year,” IVC Superintendent/President Dr. Lennor Johnson said in the release. “As we reflect on the accomplishments of the past year, I am immensely proud of what we have achieved. This could not have happened without the dedication and hard work of our employees, the support of our community and, of course, our wonderful students. They all have been instrumental in propelling Imperial Valley College to new heights.”
