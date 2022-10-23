IMPERIAL — In a surprise 4-2 vote, the Imperial Valley College Board of Trustees struck down the agenda item which would have employed their current Dean of Economic & Workforce Development, Efrain Silva, as the college's Vice President of Academic Services.

While there were some public comments by community members in support of Silva, the board voted 4-2, with trustees Steven Taylor and Jerry Hart voting for Silva to be named a VP, at a Wednesday, Oct. 19 Board of Trustees meeting at the college in Imperial. Board president Karla Sigmond along with trustees Hortencia Armendariz, Romualdo Medina, and Isabel Solis voted against.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.