IVC care site may return to service
Buy Now

County officials acknowledged Sunday that preparations are underway in case the alternate care site for COVID patients at Imperial Valley College needs to be returned to service. IVP FILE PHOTO

IMPERIAL -- The alternate care site (ACS) for COVID-19 patients that operated in the Imperial Valley College gym from May 25 until late August may be returned to service.

Imperial County, IVC, El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District issued a joint statement suggesting as much on Sunday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.