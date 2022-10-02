IMPERIAL — Thousands of high school and Imperial Valley College students and community members attended the Career Fair and College and University Day on Thursday at DePaoli Sports Complex.

"High school students can have the opportunity to talk to our industries, partners, colleges, and universities," mentioned Maricela Moreno, Student Success Specialist for IVC Career Services Center. "This is also a great opportunity for our IVC students to get to know more industry partners and see what job opportunities they have to offer within their field."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.