Local and regional employers, such as the armed forces, Department of Homeland Security, public safety, health care, retail, unions, utilities and environmental and conservation agencies, all took part in the Career Fair on Thursday at DePaoli Sports Complex.
According to Maricela Moreno, Student Success Specialist for IVC Career Services Center, around 80 vendors registered for the Career Fair and College and University Day that took place Thursday at DePaoli Sports Complex.
IMPERIAL — Thousands of high school and Imperial Valley College students and community members attended the Career Fair and College and University Day on Thursday at DePaoli Sports Complex.
"High school students can have the opportunity to talk to our industries, partners, colleges, and universities," mentioned Maricela Moreno, Student Success Specialist for IVC Career Services Center. "This is also a great opportunity for our IVC students to get to know more industry partners and see what job opportunities they have to offer within their field."
