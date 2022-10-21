Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Local artist Sergio Ojeda, led ‘Art-ivism without borders’ by painting a monarch butterfly for students and the community to follow on as part of Undocumented Student Action Week at Imperial Valley College, Thursday, Oct. 20, in Imperial. ELIZABETH MAYORAL CORPUS PHOTOs
IMPERIAL – With the painting of a monarch butterfly that symbolizes immigration, students and the Imperial Valley College (IVC) community commemorated Undocumented Student Action Week, an initiative among California Community Colleges.
Undocumented Student Action Week is being marked on the calendar from Oct. 17 to 21, with Thursday’s ‘Art-ivism without borders’ being held as one of IVC’s signature events for the week.
