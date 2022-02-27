IMPERIAL — imperial Valley College marked Black History Month with a major community family event Friday on the lawn outside the Student Affairs Office.
The event featured free food and games as well as guest speaker Jamaal Brown, founder of Black365. His organization, made up of educators and authors, was formed 12 years ago to inspire youth and let them be aware of the contributions of Black Americans.
