IMPERIAL – With the sound of mariachi chords, carnival-style food stands, and a wrestling ring, the Imperial Valley Campus Associated Students Government celebrated Hispanic Heritage Night.

“We have an outstanding Hispanic community here,” said Dr. Lennor Johnson, superintendent, and president of Imperial Valley College. “We want to make sure they know about their past and all the great contributions they have done to continue with the legacy.”

IVC HH
Buy Now
IVC HH
Buy Now

A mariachi entertains eventgoers at Hispanic Heritage Night on Friday at IVC. PHOTOs by Elizabeth Mayoral Corpus
IVC HH
Buy Now

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.