Fabiola Varela and her son, Geovanni, from El Centro both sit down to enjoy a game of "Loteria, Mexican Bingo" at the Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at Imperial Valley on Thursday, in Imperial. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
Cierra Rosales from Brawley gives her friend a helping hand and lets Julie Rodriguez from Brawley take sip of her lemonade during the Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at IVC on Thursday in Imperial. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
Fabiola Varela and her son, Geovanni, from El Centro both sit down to enjoy a game of "Loteria, Mexican Bingo" at the Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at Imperial Valley on Thursday, in Imperial. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
Cierra Rosales from Brawley gives her friend a helping hand and lets Julie Rodriguez from Brawley take sip of her lemonade during the Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at IVC on Thursday in Imperial. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.