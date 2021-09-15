FROM LEFT: Julian Pagaza, Nathan Green and Andres Arredondo are students at the Imperial Valley College Fire Academy. They are shown here during a 9/11 commemoration on Friday in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
County of Imperial Deputy Chief Executive Officer Esperanza Colio (left) and Imperial Valley College Area 2 trustee Karla Sigmond sit in attendance during a 9/11 commemoration on Friday in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
IMPERIAL — Imperial Valley College held a 20th anniversary memorial ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on its campus Friday.
Sponsored by IVC’s Associated Students Government, the ceremony began promptly at 8:46 a.m. — a time that coincided with the moment the first plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan.
