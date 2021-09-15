IMPERIAL — Imperial Valley College held a 20th anniversary memorial ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on its campus Friday.

Sponsored by IVC’s Associated Students Government, the ceremony began promptly at 8:46 a.m. — a time that coincided with the moment the first plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.