Aeriamique Blake
Guest speaker Aeriamique Blake gives an address during the Black History Month event on Friday, February 24, at Imperial Valley College in Imperial.

 ELIZABETH MAYORAL CORPUS PHOTO

IMPERIAL — Imperial Valley College celebrated the past, present, and future with the commemoration of Black History Month with food, games, and guest speaker Aeriamique Blake at the campus' Student Affairs Lawn on Friday, February 24.

"It's just trying to bring attention to Black culture and history; it's to educate and make it informative and fun," IVC Minorities Success Counselor Diana Thomas said.

