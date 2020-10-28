IMPERIAL – Imperial Valley College has confirmed some personal data was breached in the ransomware attack that caused the college’s entire computer network to be shut down in August.

In an email to students sent Monday, IVC President and Superintendent Dr. Martha Garcia said investigation of the attack has been completed, and the college has received a preliminary report indicating personal information was retrieved when the system was compromised.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.