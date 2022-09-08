IMPERIAL — September 10 is recognized by the World Health Organization as Suicide Prevention Day, and according to Lupita Castro, director of Student Health Services at IVC, the institution is taking action to inform the community on resources and support.

IVC creates hope through action on World Suicide Prevention Day
To inform the community, IVC Student Health Services, hosted a World Suicide Prevention Day with the topic titled 'Creating hope through action' on Wednesday inside the College Center.

"You may not be going through this yourself, but you may know someone, a friend, a family member, a neighbor," said Castro. "And you need to take action by knowing the resources."

September 10 is recognized by the World Health Organization as Suicide Prevention Day. 

