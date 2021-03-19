IVC dumps Arab mascot

IVC’s board of trustees voted Wednesday to leave the college’s Arab mascot in the past. FILE ART

IMPERIAL – Imperial Valley College will be getting a new mascot. Until then, it is effectively the School Formerly Known as the Arabs.

On Wednesday, the Imperial Community College District Board of Trustees aligned with student leadership and a campus task force in agreeing retire the current Arabs mascot and commence a search for a new one.

