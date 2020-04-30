IMPERIAL – Imperial Valley College said an employee who recently tested positive for COVID-19 had not been on campus for more than a month and had no exposure to students at that time.

IVC issued a press release Wednesday reporting that on April 27 it had been informed the employee had tested positive for COVID-19. However, the college added that it has been closed to the public and most students since March 16, and most employees have been home since March 20.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.