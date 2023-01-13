Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
ABOVE: (Left to right:) Veronica Hernandez and Linda Lopez, IVC student success specialists, share information about resources offered at the campus to attendees during the Adult Education Presentation on Wednesday, January 11, at the Brawley Public Library in Brawley.
LEFT: Attendees revised informational brochures from the IVC Adult Education Program, such as citizenship classes, during an informational presentation on Wednesday, January 11, at the Brawley Public Library in Brawley.
BRAWLEY – The adult community of Imperial County has an array of academic options to continue with their studies or pursue a career through the Imperial Valley College Adult Education program.
Linda Lopez, and Veronica Hernandez, student success specialists at IVC, said “it’s never too late to start. The pair led a presentation on careers and courses offered for adults, on Wednesday, January 11, at the Brawley Public Library.
