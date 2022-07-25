IVC Foundation

The Imperial Valley College Foundation extended its deadline to July 30 to seek for their 2022-23 Student Leadership Ambassador team. 

 PHOTO Taken from IVC Instagram

IMPERIAL — The Imperial Valley College Foundation extended its deadline to July 30 for students to apply for Student Leadership Ambassador team for the 2022-23 school year.

"IVC’s Student Leadership Ambassador Program provides opportunities for Imperial Valley College students interested in developing their leadership effectiveness while building stronger connections between IVC, future students, and the community," mentioned Elizabeth Ramirez, Communications and Governmental Relations Officer at IVC.

