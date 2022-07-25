Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
IMPERIAL — The Imperial Valley College Foundation extended its deadline to July 30 for students to apply for Student Leadership Ambassador team for the 2022-23 school year.
"IVC’s Student Leadership Ambassador Program provides opportunities for Imperial Valley College students interested in developing their leadership effectiveness while building stronger connections between IVC, future students, and the community," mentioned Elizabeth Ramirez, Communications and Governmental Relations Officer at IVC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.