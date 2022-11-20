Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
IMPERIAL — Imperial Valley College hosted its second Student Leadership Conference – this time with the theme Border Shaping Leaders – to offer leadership and communication skills tailored for students in the borderlands.
The on-campus event included San Diego State University Cross Cultural Center Director Vanessa Falcón Orta Ph.D., as the conference's keynote speaker on November 15. Four information sessions were held: "The art of inclusive communication," "Transborder student ally training," "The Voice of passionate service," and "Nurturing a sense of belonging in the professional world." Victor Torres, vice president of Student Services & Equity made the closing remarks for the event.
