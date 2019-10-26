IMPERIAL — Recent refinancing of nearly $29.5 million in bond debt should translate to more than $2.26 million in savings on future payments for the Imperial Community College District.

Imperial Valley College announced in a release on Thursday that the district had taken advantage of near-historic low interest rates to mitigate its debt on general obligation bonds issued in 2004 and 2010 through measures L and J.

