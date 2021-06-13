DSC_0730 (2).JPG
Luz Stefany Arredondo was one of about 500 Imperial Valley College graduates who showed up for the drive-thru commencement exercises Saturday morning. PHOTO TOM BODUS

IMPERIAL — Although many of this year’s Imperial Valley College graduates spent little time on campus over the past 15 months, about 500 of them made sure they were there Saturday morning for the school’s drive-thru commencement.

Due to the nature of the event, which included a queue of vehicles that stretched around the better part of the campus, the ceremony lacked a lot of the bells and whistles that typically accompany such occasions. There were no marches, color guard, orchestra or long speeches. Some of that came later in the day in a virtual ceremony streamed on the college’s website.

DSC_0732 (2).JPG
Jose Perdomo was among the students who collected their diplomas Saturday at Imperial Valley College. PHOTO TOM BODUS
DSC_0746 (2).JPG
New graduate Jennifer Noel Lopez shows off her diploma Saturday during the drive-thru graduation ceremony at Imperial Valley College. PHOTO TOM BODUS
DSC_0761 (2).JPG
FROM LEFT: IVC faculty members Lisa Solomon, Jackie Cortez, Lupita Castro, Cristal Mora and Daniel Ortiz cheer on students during Saturday’s drive-thru graduation ceremony. PHOTO TOM BODUS

