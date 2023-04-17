IVC to celebrate alumni artists with mural dedication and gallery show

IVC alumni artist, Roberto Pozos at work on his mural in the IVC Spencer Library.

 PHOTO COURTESY IMPERIAL VALLEY COLLEGE

IMPERIAL — In honor of Imperial Valley College’s 60th anniversary this year, the college will also be celebrating 60 years of IVC Alumni Artists on Thursday, April 20 with two separate events on campus.

According to a press release from Imperial Valley College, a mural dedication will take place in the IVC Spencer Library at 3:00 p.m. and an Alumni Art Show will directly follow from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a reception in the Juanita Salazar Lowe Gallery. The public is invited to attend both events and parking will be free.

