IVC Career Fair
Students attend a Career Fair at Imperial Valley College in 2018. The event returns Sept. 29 after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FILE PHOTO

IMPERIAL – Imperial Valley College expects to host several thousand high school students, their parents, IVC students, and other community members for the first Career Fair and College and University Day since 2019 when COVID cancelled campus events.

The event will be held in the DePaoli Sports Complex from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 29. The theme is “Expanding Opportunities in Higher Education and Careers.”

