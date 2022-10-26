Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Campus safety organizer, Gina Madrid, and campus safety specialist, Luz Ayon, finish their final lap around the track for the National Domestic Violence Awareness Day Race at Imperial Valley College, Oct 25., in Imperial. MIA RAMOS PHOTO
Campus safety organizer, Gina Madrid, and campus safety specialist, Luz Ayon, finish their final lap around the track for the National Domestic Violence Awareness Day Race at Imperial Valley College, Oct 25., in Imperial. MIA RAMOS PHOTO
IMPERIAL – With the ring of a bell and purple attire to show support for victims of domestic violence and abuse, members of the Imperial Valley College community walked a mile around the college’s track to commemorate National Domestic Violence Awareness Day.
“As Imperial Valley College Campus Safety and Parking Control Department …we come together and advocate for those that are going through trauma in their relationship,” IVC Campus Safety organizer, Gina Madrid, said.
