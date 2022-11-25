Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
The Succeeding Through Adversity student club gathers for the College Career Fair and College Day, October 5, at Imperial Valley College. Pictured Front from Left: Mariana Carrascosa (far left) , Karina Rodriguez and Cierra Gibbs. From back: Joseph Salazar (in glasses), Sarai Martinez and Bryan Alexander (far right). COURTESY PHOTOs
ABOVE: Photographed during the College Career Fair and College Day, October 5, at Imperial Valley College are Succeeding Over Adversity members Cierra Gibbs (left), Sarai Martinez (center) and Joseph Salazar (right), founder of the club.
LEFT: Eli Ramos checks over canned goods collected by Succeeding Over Adversity which were among the items put in food boxes distributed to 100 needy families in Brawley for their Thanksgiving dinners.
{span}Succeeding Over Adversity, an Imperial Valley College club, is collecting toys to be distributed for Christmas by Cody’s Closet, WomanHaven shelter and Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home.{/span}
IMPERIAL – One hundred families in Brawley had a traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings this Thanksgiving through the efforts of a student organization at the Imperial Valley College.
That organization, Succeeding Over Adversity, is a newcomer to the college student clubs scene, formed by Joseph Salazar earlier this year to help “bring about positive change to the community by promoting education and raising awareness of resources available to people who want a better life,” Salazar said.
