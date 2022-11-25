IMPERIAL – One hundred families in Brawley had a traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings this Thanksgiving through the efforts of a student organization at the Imperial Valley College.

That organization, Succeeding Over Adversity, is a newcomer to the college student clubs scene, formed by Joseph Salazar earlier this year to help “bring about positive change to the community by promoting education and raising awareness of resources available to people who want a better life,” Salazar said.

