IVEDC celebrates end-of-the-year accomplishments
Doug Dahm, of The Dahm Team Real Estate, gives an acceptance speech after winning the Investor of the Year award during IVEDC’s annual dinner on Thursday at Pioneers Museum in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

IMPERIAL — The Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation presented its five end-of-the year awards, as well as its Chairperson’s Award, during its annual dinner on Thursday night.

Held at Pioneers Museum here, the 15th annual dinner also served as a way for IVEDC to celebrate its 20th anniversary (as it was first incorporated in 1999) and to showcase the past 20 years of economic impact the organization has had on the Valley.

Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation treasurer Carla Kuhns gives an acceptance speech after winning the Volunteer of the Year award during IVEDC’s annual dinner on Thursday at Pioneers Museum in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Stephen Benson gives a speech after Imperial Regional Alliance, Inc. won the Partner of the Year award during IVEDC’s annual dinner on Thursday at Pioneers Museum in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

