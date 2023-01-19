Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
LEFT TO RIGHT: Chief Deputy Manuel De Leon, Tyler Brinkerhoff, Museum Curator Jurg Heuberger, Museum Curato Shawn Angulo, IVLEM committee president and retired CHP Sergeant Wesley Boerner, gives a symbolic check to Pioneers' Museum's new Director Caitlin Chávez, as the group poses with retired probation manager Pamela Latrell, Sergeant Steven Green, and Lieutenant Emmet Fried.
IMPERIAL — Community members and families will soon have a memorial to pay tribute to and remember local fallen officers at Pioneers Park Museum, as the Imperial Valley Law Enforcement Memorial (IVLEM) Committee continues its goal to build this project.
IVLEM was formed in 2009 to honor all Imperial Valley's law enforcement heroes who have died in the line of duty while serving in all federal, state, county, and city agencies and those who continue to serve and protect, per an informational brochure from the committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.