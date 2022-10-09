IVRCC and Imperial cut the ribbon on new Starbucks

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
IMPERIAL — The City of Imperial has a new addition to its list of businesses after a ribbon-cutting ceremony rang in the new Starbucks, located at East 15th Street and Highway 86 in Imperial, on September 27.
The Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (IVRCC) and City of Imperial dignitaries assisted in the ceremony and cheered on the new business in Imperial.
