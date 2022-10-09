IVRCC and Imperial cut the ribbon on new Starbucks

The City of Imperial cuts the ribbon for the new Starbucks opening, September 27, in Imperial.

 Courtesy IVRCC / Kayla Kirby-Ramirez Photo

IMPERIAL — The City of Imperial has a new addition to its list of businesses after a ribbon-cutting ceremony rang in the new Starbucks, located at East 15th Street and Highway 86 in Imperial, on September 27.

The Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (IVRCC) and City of Imperial dignitaries assisted in the ceremony and cheered on the new business in Imperial.

