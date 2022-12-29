Air Show Gala

The NAF El Centro Color Guard presents colors to those in attendance at the 9th annual Air Show Gala, Feb. 7, 2015, at the Naval Air Facility El Centro.

 IVP STOCK PHOTO / ELIZABETH VARIN PHOTO

EL CENTRO — The Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (IVRCC) is in the works to host the upcoming annual Air Show Gala in conjunction with the Naval Air Facility in El Centro (NAF) on Feb. 24.

IVRCC posted on social media that the event is "for guests to slip on their silk gloves, as a Grand Ball is this year's theme at Old Eucalyptus School House." The Air Show Gala is a preamble to help the community get excited about the Blue Angels' Air show, expected to happen in March at NAF El Centro, said Kayla Kirby-Ramirez, director of operations at IVRCC.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.