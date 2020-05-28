IMPERIAL — Imperial Valley Vegetable Growers Association has announced the 14 recipients of its Imperial Valley Produce Scholarships.

IVVGA’s new Executive Director Shelby Dill said the purpose of these scholarships is to assist students who wish to launch or continue their studies in agricultural related majors, and is only awarded to Imperial Valley students attending a four-year college who maintain a grade point average of 3.0 or above for students already in college or a grade point average of 3.3 or above for high school students.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.