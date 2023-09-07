Jason Sanchez named Imperial County Teacher of the Year

IMPERIAL COUNTY – Junior high science teacher from the El Centro Elementary School District, Jason Sanchez, has been selected as the Imperial County Teacher of the Year.
Based upon Imperial County’s K-12 student enrollment of 37,000, the Imperial County Office of Education can nominate one local teacher to the California Department of Education to be considered for the upcoming 2024 California Teacher of the Year Program. If selected, Mr. Sanchez would be one of five statewide teachers of the year in California, according to a press release from the Imperial County Office of Education (ICOE).
