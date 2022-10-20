JEC, CHC Release Report Highlighting Economic Contributions of Latina Workers

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
WASHINGTON D.C. — To commemorate National Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs through October 15, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC), led by Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz (D-CA), and the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee (JEC), led by Congressman Don Beyer (D-VA), released a new report on Oct. 14, which examines the outsized contributions Latina workers make to the U.S. economy and highlights barriers to inclusive prosperity that undermine overall economic growth and stability.
“This report shines a light on the disparities faced by Latina workers,” said Chair Dr. Raul Ruiz. “They play a key role in the economic strength of the United States as the second-largest group of women workers in the country. Still, they face barriers like low wages and affordable childcare. We must continue to address these disparities with policies that promote equitable economic growth.”
