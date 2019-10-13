Jessica Friley crowned as 2019 Cattle Call Queen
Buy Now

2019 Cattle Call Teen Queen Cidney Roper models her Western dress down the catwalk during the Brawley Cattle Call Queen coronation ceremony on Saturday at St. Mary's Parish Hall in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — It’s 2019, and much has changed for the annual Brawley Cattle Call Queen competition.

However, Jessica Friley, 17, accepted the queen title on Saturday night with as much joy as the first Cattle Call Queen did more than 60 years ago.

Jessica Friley crowned as 2019 Cattle Call Queen
Buy Now

2019 Cattle Call Junior Queen Demi Vogel presents her speech to judges during the Brawley Cattle Call Queen coronation ceremony on Saturday at St. Mary's Parish Hall in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Jessica Friley crowned as 2019 Cattle Call Queen
Buy Now

2019 Cattle Call Queen Jessica Friley smiles while on stage during the Brawley Cattle Call Queen coronation ceremony on Saturday at St. Mary's Parish Hall in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.