Jete Dance Academy students and teachers displaying their 2022-2023 Studio of Excellence Winner, presented by Leap! National Dance Competition, obtained during competition held from February 3 to 5 at the University of California San Diego in La Jolla, California.
EL CENTRO — With an entrance wall filled with awards from competitions, Jete Dance Academy in El Centro has had to make some space for its newest achievement: 2022-2023 Studio of Excellence Winner, presented by Leap! National Dance Competition.
The dance competition was held from February 3 to 5 at Mandeville Auditorium at the University of California San Diego (UCSD). Managing Director and Honor at Jete Dance Academy, Maria Antonia Serrano Garin, said her dance troupe learned of their win last Monday, February 6.
