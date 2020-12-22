Jimmy Duran starts as Brawley's new police chief

Brawley Chief of Police Jimmy Duran

BRAWLEY — Monday was the first day of work for this city’s new chief of police.

The City Council ratified its employment agreement with new Chief Jimmy Duran on Dec. 15. The city’s Police Department has been operating with interim chiefs over the span of months following the departure of Robert Sawyer in January. The first to serve in that capacity was Imperial County Chief Deputy Sheriff Scott Sheppeard. He was followed more recently by Brawley Police Department Cmdr. Brett Houser.

