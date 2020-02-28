Judge Plourd: Jackson violated probation

BRAWLEY — A county Superior Court judge on Thursday ruled that El Centro Councilman Jason Jackson violated his probation by submitting a declaration to the court that contained false information.

The ruling by Judge Christopher Plourd came after he reviewed transcripts of a recent evidentiary hearing, and court precedent that Jackson’s defense attorney said voided the allegations against him.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.